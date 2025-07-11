New Analyst Forecast: $PXT Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PXT. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 16.0 for PXT.
$PXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 07/11/2025
- Jeremy Mccrea from BMO Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 01/15/2025
