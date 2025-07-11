New Analyst Forecast: $PXT Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PXT. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 16.0 for PXT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PXT forecast page.

$PXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jeremy Mccrea from BMO Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 01/15/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.