New Analyst Forecast: $PX Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PX. Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a price target of 21.0 for PX.
$PX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.5 on 05/13/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/09/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/14/2025
- John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 02/13/2025
$PX Insider Trading Activity
$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751.
- EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671
- DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,809,600.
- ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,097 shares for an estimated $930,656.
- I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000
- LUKE A. III SARSFIELD (See Remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,349
- MARK C HOOD (See remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,050
$PX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 2,089,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,550,191
- CAZ INVESTMENTS LP removed 660,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,755,000
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 600,102 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,051,198
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 429,885 shares (+171.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,051,148
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 428,800 shares (+135.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,038,400
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 366,976 shares (+25361.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,311,968
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 352,347 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,140,077
