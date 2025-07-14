New Analyst Forecast: $PX Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PX. Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a price target of 21.0 for PX.

$PX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.5 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 02/13/2025

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751 .

. EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671

DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,809,600 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,097 shares for an estimated $930,656 .

. I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000

LUKE A. III SARSFIELD (See Remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,349

MARK C HOOD (See remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,050

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

