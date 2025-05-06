New Analyst Forecast: $PWR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWR. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PWR.

$PWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$PWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.

$PWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $PWR stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

