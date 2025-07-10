New Analyst Forecast: $PWR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PWR. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PWR.

$PWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$PWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $352.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gus Richard from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $354.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $413.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Atidrip Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $414.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $370.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $363.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $305.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Liam Burke from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $355.0 on 05/02/2025

$PWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.

$PWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 671 institutional investors add shares of $PWR stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

