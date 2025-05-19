New Analyst Forecast: $PVLA Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PVLA. Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 52.0 for PVLA.

$PVLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVLA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $52.0 on 05/16/2025

Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 12/18/2024

$PVLA Insider Trading Activity

$PVLA insiders have traded $PVLA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 8,990 shares for an estimated $152,517 and 0 sales.

