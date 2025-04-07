New Analyst Forecast: $PVH Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PVH. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 86.0 for PVH.

$PVH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 10/28/2024

$PVH Insider Trading Activity

$PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123

$PVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $PVH stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

