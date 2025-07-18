New Analyst Forecast: $PTLO Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTLO. Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a price target of 16.0 for PTLO.

$PTLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTLO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PTLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $12.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 02/28/2025

$PTLO Insider Trading Activity

$PTLO insiders have traded $PTLO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS LLC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $122,300,000 .

. JACK HARTUNG purchased 72,500 shares for an estimated $929,450

$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

