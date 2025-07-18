New Analyst Forecast: $PTLO Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTLO. Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a price target of 16.0 for PTLO.
$PTLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTLO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PTLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/18/2025
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025
- David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $12.0 on 04/07/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 02/28/2025
$PTLO Insider Trading Activity
$PTLO insiders have traded $PTLO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS LLC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $122,300,000.
- JACK HARTUNG purchased 72,500 shares for an estimated $929,450
$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 4,902,741 shares (+10963.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,293,590
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,606,441 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,100,583
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,511,966 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,977,275
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,470,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,489,096
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,235,240 shares (+6037.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,687,003
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,191,443 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,166,257
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 932,624 shares (+675.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,088,899
