New Analyst Forecast: $PTEN Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTEN. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 7.0 for PTEN.

$PTEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTEN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PTEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $8.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $12.0 on 04/15/2025

$PTEN Insider Trading Activity

$PTEN insiders have traded $PTEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CARL STEWART has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 320,149 shares for an estimated $2,223,370 .

. ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND sold 230,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,700

WILLIAM ANDREW JR HENDRICKS (President & CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $197,000

$PTEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $PTEN stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

