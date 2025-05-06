New Analyst Forecast: $PTCT Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTCT. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Sell' for $PTCT.

$PTCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTCT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$PTCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 11/27/2024

$PTCT Insider Trading Activity

$PTCT insiders have traded $PTCT stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ELLIOTT BOULDING (EXEC. VP AND CLO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 193,337 shares for an estimated $10,159,420 .

. NEIL GREGORY ALMSTEAD (CHIEF TECHNICAL OPS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 77,535 shares for an estimated $4,009,259 .

. JEROME B ZELDIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $1,235,897 .

. CHRISTINE MARIE UTTER (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 22,510 shares for an estimated $1,142,121 .

. MATTHEW B. KLEIN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,419 shares for an estimated $1,104,999 .

. ERIC PAUWELS (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,900 shares for an estimated $945,231 .

. STEPHANIE OKEY sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $270,000

LEE SCOTT GOLDEN (EVP & CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,662 shares for an estimated $220,196 .

. PIERRE GRAVIER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,335 shares for an estimated $117,006 .

. ALLAN STEVEN JACOBSON sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $63,369

$PTCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PTCT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

