New Analyst Forecast: $PTC Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTC. Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a price target of 210.0 for PTC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PTC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PTC forecast page.

$PTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $203.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $192.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $204.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $191.0 on 05/01/2025

$PTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PTC Insider Trading Activity

$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,170 shares for an estimated $544,839 .

. CORINNA LATHAN sold 622 shares for an estimated $96,739

TRAC PHAM sold 38 shares for an estimated $6,210

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.