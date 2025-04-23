Stocks
PTC

New Analyst Forecast: $PTC Given $185.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTC. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 185.0 for PTC.

$PTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $185.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 04/14/2025

$PTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PTC Insider Trading Activity

$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688.
  • STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,555 shares for an estimated $1,302,061.
  • ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,703 shares for an estimated $329,026
  • CORINNA LATHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $268,739.

$PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

