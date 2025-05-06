New Analyst Forecast: $PTC Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTC. Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a price target of 180.0 for PTC.
$PTC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $185.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/16/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 04/14/2025
$PTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$PTC Insider Trading Activity
$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688.
- STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,555 shares for an estimated $1,302,061.
- ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,703 shares for an estimated $329,026
- CORINNA LATHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $268,739.
$PTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,773,653 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,121,577
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 844,418 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,842,569
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 605,222 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,282,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 586,556 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,886,852
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 550,763 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,340,726
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 408,165 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,245,166
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 388,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,457,030
