New Analyst Forecast: $PTC Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PTC. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 175.0 for PTC.

$PTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $228.0 on 11/07/2024

$PTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 04/01.

$PTC Insider Trading Activity

$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688 .

. STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,555 shares for an estimated $1,302,061 .

. ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,703 shares for an estimated $329,026

CORINNA LATHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $268,739.

$PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

