New Analyst Forecast: $PT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PT. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PT.
$PT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
$PT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $PT stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 64,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,289
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 50,469 shares (+298.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,973
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 27,889 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,167
- UBS GROUP AG added 13,096 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,226
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,001 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,021
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 300 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $303
- MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
