New Analyst Forecast: $PSTG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSTG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PSTG.

$PSTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSTG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

$PSTG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PSTG Insider Trading Activity

$PSTG insiders have traded $PSTG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COLGROVE (Chief Visionary Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $16,713,952 .

. DAN FITZSIMONS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,639 shares for an estimated $1,342,596 .

. AJAY SINGH (Chief Product Officer) sold 19,972 shares for an estimated $1,229,875

MONA CHU (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,311 shares for an estimated $516,611

$PSTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $PSTG stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

