New Analyst Forecast: $PSNL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSNL. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PSNL.

$PSNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSNL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

$PSNL Insider Trading Activity

$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,880 shares for an estimated $35,277 .

. RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,274 shares for an estimated $24,961 .

. STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,206 shares for an estimated $12,196.

$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

