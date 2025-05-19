New Analyst Forecast: $PSNL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSNL. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PSNL.
$PSNL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSNL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
$PSNL Insider Trading Activity
$PSNL insiders have traded $PSNL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON TACHIBANA (CFO AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,880 shares for an estimated $35,277.
- RICHARD CHEN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,274 shares for an estimated $24,961.
- STEPHEN MICHAEL MOORE (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,206 shares for an estimated $12,196.
$PSNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PSNL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 626,276 shares (+894.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,228
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 604,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,121,057
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 445,784 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,564,701
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 444,295 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,559,475
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 412,762 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,448,794
- MORGAN STANLEY added 310,209 shares (+124.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,088,833
- ABRDN PLC added 297,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,721,798
