New Analyst Forecast: $PSN Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSN. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $PSN.
$PSN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
$PSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,512,812 shares (+271.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,556,907
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 1,355,422 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,037,679
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 976,578 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,089,320
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 680,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,281,214
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 590,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,482,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 479,654 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,248,081
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 320,319 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,549,427
