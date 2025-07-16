New Analyst Forecast: $PSBD Given $14.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSBD. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 14.5 for PSBD.

$PSBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSBD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PSBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $14.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $14.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.5 on 04/24/2025

$PSBD Insider Trading Activity

$PSBD insiders have traded $PSBD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW L BLOOMFIELD (President) has made 7 purchases buying 31,400 shares for an estimated $479,747 and 0 sales.

$PSBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $PSBD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

