New Analyst Forecast: $PSA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSA. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PSA.
$PSA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
$PSA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $354.0 on 03/12/2025
- Omotayo Okusanya from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $299.0 on 01/10/2025
$PSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 570 institutional investors add shares of $PSA stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,339,666 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,948,637
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 848,948 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,081,646
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 475,342 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,265,107
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 359,528 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,603,135
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 336,233 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,681,609
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 272,499 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,556,225
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 267,135 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,950,834
