New Analyst Forecast: $PSA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSA. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PSA.

$PSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

$PSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $354.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Omotayo Okusanya from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $299.0 on 01/10/2025

$PSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 570 institutional investors add shares of $PSA stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

