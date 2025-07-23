New Analyst Forecast: $PSA Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSA. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 320.0 for PSA.

$PSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $309.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $351.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jeffrey Spector from B of A Securities set a target price of $380.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $340.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $328.0 on 05/02/2025

$PSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $PSA stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

