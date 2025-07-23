New Analyst Forecast: $PSA Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSA. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 320.0 for PSA.
$PSA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/23/2025
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025
- Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $309.0 on 05/28/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $351.0 on 05/16/2025
- Jeffrey Spector from B of A Securities set a target price of $380.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $340.0 on 05/12/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $328.0 on 05/02/2025
$PSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $PSA stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,339,666 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,948,637
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 848,948 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,081,646
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 522,968 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $153,449,270
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 475,342 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,265,107
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 359,528 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,603,135
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 272,499 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,556,225
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 267,135 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,950,834
