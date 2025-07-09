New Analyst Forecast: $PRVA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRVA. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PRVA.
$PRVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRVA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRVA forecast page.
$PRVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 07/09/2025
- Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 05/27/2025
- Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/28/2025
- Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 04/10/2025
- Matthew Sheerin from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 04/10/2025
$PRVA Insider Trading Activity
$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 91,595 shares for an estimated $2,198,404.
- DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,248 shares for an estimated $431,046.
- MATTHEW SHAWN MORRIS sold 10,309 shares for an estimated $240,508
- EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,555,698 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,825,420
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 2,013,672 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,206,936
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,693,870 shares (+180.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,027,381
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,541,032 shares (+150.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,596,168
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,715,000
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 572,329 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,848,786
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 395,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,874,148
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.