New Analyst Forecast: $PRVA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRVA. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PRVA.

$PRVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRVA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRVA forecast page.

$PRVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Matthew Sheerin from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 04/10/2025

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 91,595 shares for an estimated $2,198,404 .

. DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,248 shares for an estimated $431,046 .

. MATTHEW SHAWN MORRIS sold 10,309 shares for an estimated $240,508

EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.