New Analyst Forecast: $PRVA Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRVA. Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 26.0 for PRVA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRVA forecast page.

$PRVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Matthew Shea from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 01/10/2025

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,448 shares for an estimated $711,061 .

. DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,481 shares for an estimated $267,657 .

. EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.