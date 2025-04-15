New Analyst Forecast: $PRVA Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRVA. Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 26.0 for PRVA.
$PRVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025
- Matthew Shea from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 01/10/2025
$PRVA Insider Trading Activity
$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,448 shares for an estimated $711,061.
- DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,481 shares for an estimated $267,657.
- EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.
$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,661,338 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,479,157
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,618,423 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,640,169
- NORGES BANK removed 1,220,056 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,852,094
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 958,418 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,737,071
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 503,002 shares (+55.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,833,689
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 466,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,125,940
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 419,169 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,194,753
