New Analyst Forecast: $PROP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PROP. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PROP.

$PROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 05/12/2025

$PROP Insider Trading Activity

$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111

GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775

EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.

$PROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

