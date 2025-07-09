Stocks
PROK

New Analyst Forecast: $PROK Given $9.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PROK. Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a price target of 9.0 for PROK.

$PROK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PROK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PROK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jason Gerberry from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 06/30/2025

$PROK Insider Trading Activity

$PROK insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.

$PROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $PROK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

