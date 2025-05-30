Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PRO Given $38.0 Price Target

May 30, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRO. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 38.0 for PRO.

$PRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 05/28/2025
  • Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Ron Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 12/05/2024

$PRO Insider Trading Activity

$PRO insiders have traded $PRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT WILLIAM COOK (Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $149,200
  • LELAND JOURDAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,491 shares for an estimated $92,923.

$PRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PRO stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

