PRMB

New Analyst Forecast: $PRMB Given 'Buy' Rating

July 11, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRMB. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRMB.

$PRMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRMB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$PRMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRMB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PRMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Eric Serotta from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $38.0 on 06/16/2025
  • John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Derek Lessard from TD Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 04/08/2025
  • Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $40.0 on 02/28/2025

$PRMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PRMB Insider Trading Activity

$PRMB insiders have traded $PRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TONY W LEE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,407,562 shares for an estimated $3,130,949,988.
  • III DE TOPCO GP, LLC ORCP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,407,562 shares for an estimated $3,130,949,988.

