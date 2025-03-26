New Analyst Forecast: $PRM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRM. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRM.

$PRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

$PRM Insider Trading Activity

$PRM insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAITHAM KHOURI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 260,156 shares for an estimated $3,155,696 .

. VIVEK RAJ sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,292,500

TRACY BRITT COOL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $640,500

$PRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRM stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

