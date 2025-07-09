New Analyst Forecast: $PRM Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRM. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 20.0 for PRM.

$PRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025

$PRM Insider Trading Activity

$PRM insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIVEK RAJ has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 653,094 shares for an estimated $7,053,520 .

. PARTNERSHIP MASTER FUND, LP WINDACRE purchased 254,600 shares for an estimated $3,559,308

$PRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $PRM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.