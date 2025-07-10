New Analyst Forecast: $PRKS Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRKS. James Hardiman from Citigroup set a price target of 50.0 for PRKS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRKS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRKS forecast page.
$PRKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRKS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PRKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025
- Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $59.0 on 05/27/2025
- Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $74.0 on 05/13/2025
- Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 05/13/2025
- Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025
- Arpine Kocharyan from UBS set a target price of $49.0 on 04/09/2025
$PRKS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PRKS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PRKS Insider Trading Activity
$PRKS insiders have traded $PRKS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER L. FINAZZO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,598 shares for an estimated $414,441
- BYRON SURRETT (See Remarks) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $342,691
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PRKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PRKS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 2,072,686 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,224,305
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 900,000 shares (+180.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,914,000
- Q GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 600,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,288,910
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 531,129 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,145,124
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 459,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,872,959
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 437,063 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,868,883
- BWCP, LP removed 412,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,732,429
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.