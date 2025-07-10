New Analyst Forecast: $PRKS Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRKS. James Hardiman from Citigroup set a price target of 50.0 for PRKS.

$PRKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRKS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PRKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $59.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $74.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Arpine Kocharyan from UBS set a target price of $49.0 on 04/09/2025

$PRKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRKS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$PRKS Insider Trading Activity

$PRKS insiders have traded $PRKS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER L. FINAZZO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,598 shares for an estimated $414,441

BYRON SURRETT (See Remarks) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $342,691

$PRKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PRKS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

