New Analyst Forecast: $PRK Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRK. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $PRK.
$PRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $PRK stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 138,413 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,955,728
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 67,446 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $11,281,017
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 66,219 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,025,556
- INVESCO LTD. removed 65,755 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,955,307
- STATE STREET CORP removed 56,029 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,482,790
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 48,971 shares (+3571.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,414,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 36,706 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,557,288
