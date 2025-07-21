New Analyst Forecast: $PRK Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRK. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $PRK.

$PRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $PRK stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.