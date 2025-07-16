New Analyst Forecast: $PRIM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRIM. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PRIM.
$PRIM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRIM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
$PRIM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRIM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PRIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $98.0 on 07/16/2025
- Sean Milligan from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $102.0 on 07/03/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $76.0 on 05/07/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 04/10/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 03/11/2025
- Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 02/26/2025
- Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 02/25/2025
$PRIM Insider Trading Activity
$PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,390 shares for an estimated $3,935,120.
- JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,617
- JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080
- STEPHEN C. COOK sold 998 shares for an estimated $67,864
$PRIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,092,261 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,706,704
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 980,940 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,315,765
- INVESCO LTD. removed 956,951 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,938,556
- FMR LLC added 771,644 shares (+28203.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,300,082
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 539,273 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,959,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 527,240 shares (+262.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,268,848
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 526,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,248,353
