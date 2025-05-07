New Analyst Forecast: $PRIM Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRIM. Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a price target of 76.0 for PRIM.
$PRIM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PRIM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$PRIM Insider Trading Activity
$PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,390 shares for an estimated $5,154,276.
- JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,597,375
- STEPHEN C. COOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $383,412.
- TRAVIS L STRICKER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,583 shares for an estimated $368,956
- DAVID LEE KING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,238.
- JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080
$PRIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,274,839 shares (+2302.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,397,699
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,007,631 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,983,008
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 668,138 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,045,743
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 539,273 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,959,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 444,495 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,959,418
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 438,767 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,521,798
- INVESCO LTD. added 430,589 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,896,999
