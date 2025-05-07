New Analyst Forecast: $PRIM Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRIM. Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a price target of 76.0 for PRIM.

$PRIM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRIM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$PRIM Insider Trading Activity

$PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,390 shares for an estimated $5,154,276 .

. JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,597,375

STEPHEN C. COOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,016 shares for an estimated $383,412 .

. TRAVIS L STRICKER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,583 shares for an estimated $368,956

DAVID LEE KING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,238 .

. JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080

$PRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

