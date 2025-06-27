New Analyst Forecast: $PRGS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRGS. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PRGS.
$PRGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
$PRGS Insider Trading Activity
$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297.
- ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $844,555.
- DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647.
- IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated $123,453.
- YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209
$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,140,631 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,753,902
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 722,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,194,392
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 478,627 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,654,076
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 436,094 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,463,201
- LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC removed 409,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,695,342
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 381,611 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,656,782
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 374,456 shares (+3524.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,288,228
