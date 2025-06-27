New Analyst Forecast: $PRGS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRGS. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PRGS.

$PRGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRGS forecast page.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297 .

. ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $844,555 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated $123,453 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.