New Analyst Forecast: $PRDO Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRDO. Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a price target of 40.0 for PRDO.

$PRDO Insider Trading Activity

$PRDO insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) sold 71,254 shares for an estimated $2,262,314

ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964 .

. DAVID C. CZESZEWSKI (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,892 shares for an estimated $978,118 .

. TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) sold 38,984 shares for an estimated $961,345

LESLIE T THORNTON sold 20,865 shares for an estimated $641,807

GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375

MICHELE A PEPPERS (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,129 shares for an estimated $521,946 .

. SUNITHA ARAAMUDHU (SVP - AIUS) sold 14,296 shares for an estimated $438,744

ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) sold 17,818 shares for an estimated $430,482

WILLIAM DEAN HANSEN sold 5,994 shares for an estimated $189,170

JULIA A. LEEMAN (SVP - Campus Operations) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $160,350

$PRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PRDO stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

