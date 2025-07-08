New Analyst Forecast: $PRCT Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRCT. PROCEPT BioRobotics gave a rating of 'Perform' for $PRCT.

$PRCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRCT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PRCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Bijou from PROCEPT BioRobotics set a target price of $84.0 on 04/25/2025

$PRCT Insider Trading Activity

$PRCT insiders have traded $PRCT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTAL ROHIT DESAI has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $9,381,353 .

. REZA ZADNO (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,391 shares for an estimated $1,288,213 .

. KEVIN WATERS (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $266,342 .

. ALALEH NOURI (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $241,260 .

. HISHAM SHIBLAQ (EVP, Chief Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,835 shares for an estimated $234,074.

$PRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PRCT stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

