New Analyst Forecast: $PRCH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRCH. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRCH.

$PRCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 152,500 shares for an estimated $902,724 .

. MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $866,744.

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

