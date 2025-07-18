Stocks
PRAX

New Analyst Forecast: $PRAX Given 'Buy' Rating

July 18, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRAX. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRAX.

$PRAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRAX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRAX forecast page.

$PRAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRAX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PRAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Joon Lee from Truist Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/03/2025
  • Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 03/03/2025

$PRAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PRAX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

