New Analyst Forecast: $PRAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRAX. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRAX.
$PRAX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRAX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRAX forecast page.
$PRAX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRAX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PRAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 07/18/2025
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/12/2025
- Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
- Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025
- Joon Lee from Truist Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/03/2025
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 03/03/2025
$PRAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PRAX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,137,748 shares (+188.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,086,516
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 896,200 shares (+368.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,939,094
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 761,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,855,235
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 619,931 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,476,786
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 576,913 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,847,695
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 455,203 shares (+8270.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,238,537
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 403,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,261,723
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.