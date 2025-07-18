New Analyst Forecast: $PRAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRAX. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PRAX.

$PRAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRAX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

$PRAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRAX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PRAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 03/03/2025

$PRAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PRAX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

