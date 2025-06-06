New Analyst Forecast: $PRAX Given $97.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRAX. Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a price target of 97.0 for PRAX.
$PRAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PRAX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,137,748 shares (+188.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,086,516
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 896,200 shares (+368.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,939,094
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 761,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,855,235
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 619,931 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,476,786
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 576,913 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,847,695
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 455,203 shares (+8270.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,238,537
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 403,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,261,723
