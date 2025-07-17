New Analyst Forecast: $PR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PR. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $PR.

$PR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

$PR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 05/12/2025

$PR Insider Trading Activity

$PR insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J QUINN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,646,975 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,150 shares for an estimated $58,062

JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $39,333

ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,731 shares for an estimated $38,292

$PR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $PR stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

