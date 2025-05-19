New Analyst Forecast: $PR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PR. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PR.
$PR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/22/2025
$PR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 01/10/2025
$PR Insider Trading Activity
$PR insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J QUINN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,646,975 and 0 sales.
- GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,911 shares for an estimated $192,079.
- JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $39,333
- ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,731 shares for an estimated $38,292
$PR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $PR stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 5,552,108 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,896,695
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 4,375,930 shares (+300.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,606,630
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,996,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,347,771
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,788,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,096,357
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,760,081 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,227,121
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,743,272 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,994,317
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,626,961 shares (+94.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,383,409
