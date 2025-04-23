New Analyst Forecast: $PR Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PR. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 19.0 for PR.

$PR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 01/10/2025

$PR Insider Trading Activity

$PR insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J QUINN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,646,975 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,911 shares for an estimated $192,079 .

. JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $39,333

ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,731 shares for an estimated $38,292

$PR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $PR stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

