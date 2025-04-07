New Analyst Forecast: $PPTA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPTA. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PPTA.

$PPTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PPTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPTA forecast page.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,408 shares for an estimated $701,826 .

. MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (5))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,919 shares for an estimated $514,633 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378 .

. CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300

ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505

RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476

ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600

JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.