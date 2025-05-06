New Analyst Forecast: $PPL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPL. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PPL.

$PPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

$PPL Insider Trading Activity

$PPL insiders have traded $PPL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J BONENBERGER (SVP & COO-Utilities of PPL Sub) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,682 shares for an estimated $759,394 .

. TADD J HENNINGER (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,056 shares for an estimated $595,831 .

. JOHN R III CROCKETT (President of a PPL Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,750 shares for an estimated $367,308 .

. CHRISTINE M MARTIN (President of a PPL Subsidiary) sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $39,857

$PPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of $PPL stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

