New Analyst Forecast: $PPG Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPG. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 125.0 for PPG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPG forecast page.
$PPG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPG recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/01/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/13/2025
- David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $140.0 on 05/12/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 05/02/2025
- Frank Mitsch from Fermium Research set a target price of $124.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $105.0 on 05/01/2025
$PPG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PPG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/12, 03/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PPG Insider Trading Activity
$PPG insiders have traded $PPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY M KNAVISH (Chairman and CEO) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $568,080
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of $PPG stock to their portfolio, and 536 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,048,830 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,089,560
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,344,051 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,671,976
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,706,749 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,983,003
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,766,518 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,168,743
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,391,864 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,200,328
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,391,530 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,163,805
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,383,646 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,301,690
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.