New Analyst Forecast: $PPC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPC. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PPC.

$PPC Insider Trading Activity

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FABIO SANDRI (President and CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,208,121

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

