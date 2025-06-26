New Analyst Forecast: $PPC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PPC. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PPC.
$PPC Insider Trading Activity
$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FABIO SANDRI (President and CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,208,121
- MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828
$PPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,459,337 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,098,459
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 941,263 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,308,246
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 695,837 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,930,074
- UBS GROUP AG removed 555,351 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,272,183
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 487,219 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,558,307
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 433,590 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,634,990
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 410,484 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,375,482
