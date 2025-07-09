New Analyst Forecast: $POST Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POST. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $POST.
$POST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $POST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $POST forecast page.
$POST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $POST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 06/11/2025
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $131.0 on 06/04/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $127.0 on 05/28/2025
$POST Insider Trading Activity
$POST insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM P STIRITZ purchased 186,740 shares for an estimated $20,376,135
- ROBERT V VITALE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,243 shares for an estimated $7,326,067.
- NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,750 shares for an estimated $3,047,993.
- DIEDRE J GRAY (EVP, GC & CAO, SECY) sold 15,157 shares for an estimated $1,755,166
- DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029
- BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $229,186
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$POST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $POST stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 721,441 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,946,874
- UBS GROUP AG added 684,249 shares (+131.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,619,213
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 517,647 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,233,404
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 277,786 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,323,178
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 220,333 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,637,947
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 200,844 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,370,207
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. added 191,081 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,234,185
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.