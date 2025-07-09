New Analyst Forecast: $POST Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POST. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $POST.

$POST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

$POST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $POST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $131.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $127.0 on 05/28/2025

$POST Insider Trading Activity

$POST insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P STIRITZ purchased 186,740 shares for an estimated $20,376,135

ROBERT V VITALE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,243 shares for an estimated $7,326,067 .

. NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,750 shares for an estimated $3,047,993 .

. DIEDRE J GRAY (EVP, GC & CAO, SECY) sold 15,157 shares for an estimated $1,755,166

DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029

BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $229,186

$POST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $POST stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

