Stocks
POR

New Analyst Forecast: $POR Given $50.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POR. Gregg Orrill from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for POR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $POR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $POR forecast page.

$POR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

$POR Insider Trading Activity

$POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313.
  • BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130.
  • LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340
  • JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $POR stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

POR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.