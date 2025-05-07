New Analyst Forecast: $POR Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POR. Gregg Orrill from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for POR.
$POR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025
$POR Insider Trading Activity
$POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313.
- BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130.
- LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340
- JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815
$POR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $POR stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,648,440 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,904,952
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 1,488,658 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,935,261
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 755,950 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,974,538
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 746,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,284,221
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 635,987 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,741,752
- NORGES BANK added 610,353 shares (+75.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,623,597
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 587,971 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,647,295
