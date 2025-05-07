New Analyst Forecast: $POR Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POR. Gregg Orrill from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for POR.

$POR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

$POR Insider Trading Activity

$POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313 .

. BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130 .

. LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340

JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815

$POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $POR stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

