New Analyst Forecast: $POOL Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POOL. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Hold' for $POOL.

$POOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POOL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

$POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $386.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $335.0 on 10/24/2024

Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $415.0 on 10/24/2024

Trey Grooms from Stephens set a target price of $400.0 on 10/24/2024

David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $408.0 on 10/16/2024

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,910 shares for an estimated $641,496.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

