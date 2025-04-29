Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $POOL Given $300.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $POOL. Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 300.0 for POOL.

$POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250.
  • HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
  • JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,910 shares for an estimated $641,496.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 224,674 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,600,353
  • BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 194,632 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,357,834
  • UBS GROUP AG added 194,161 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,197,251
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,108 shares (+82020.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,156,361
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 158,590 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,069,674
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 156,472 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,812,861
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 149,577 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,996,782

