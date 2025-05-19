New Analyst Forecast: $PODD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PODD. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PODD.
$PODD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PODD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
$PODD Insider Trading Activity
$PODD insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,757 shares for an estimated $5,597,911.
- JOHN W. KAPPLES (SVP and General Counsel) sold 5,278 shares for an estimated $1,680,884
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875
- LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192
$PODD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $PODD stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,369,765 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,713,986
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 641,215 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,389,471
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 585,155 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,667,554
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 406,038 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,629,639
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 362,516 shares (+5964.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,200,326
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 331,272 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,995,339
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 297,734 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,187,925
