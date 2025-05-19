New Analyst Forecast: $PODD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PODD. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PODD.

$PODD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PODD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PODD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PODD forecast page.

$PODD Insider Trading Activity

$PODD insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,757 shares for an estimated $5,597,911 .

. JOHN W. KAPPLES (SVP and General Counsel) sold 5,278 shares for an estimated $1,680,884

WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875

LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $PODD stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.